Saggese has been promoted by the Cardinals from Double-A Springfield to Triple-A Memphis, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Acquired from the Rangers in the Jordan Montgomery trade, Saggese sported a blistering .331/.403/.662 batting line with 10 home runs and three stolen bases in 33 games with Springfield to earn a promotion. All told, he boasts a .937 OPS with 25 long balls and 11 steals at the Double-A level this season. Saggese won't turn 22 until April but has set himself up for a potential debut at some point next season if he can continue to impress.