Avila went 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

With Willson Contreras placed on the DL before the game and likely to miss four to six weeks with a hamstring strain, Avila is in line for regular playing time as the Cubs' catcher. With a .270/.392/.487 slash line and a spot in a strong Chicago lineup, he should be owned in most formats, at least for as long as Contreras is out.