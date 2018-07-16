Cubs' Jon Lester: Earns 12th win
Lester (12-2) allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven across 5.1 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Padres.
Lester was wild, allowing three walks while also hitting Freddy Galvis with a pitch in a bases loaded situation, forcing in his second earned run. That caused his short outing -- he needed 101 pitches to record 16 outs -- though he still managed to strike out seven batters, his highest total since June 3rd. While it wasn't the strongest performance to enter the All-Star break on, Lester currently ranks first in the National League in wins and fifth in ERA.
