Cubs' Jon Lester: Ready for sim game
Lester (shoulder) will throw a simulated game Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The sim game will effectively determine Lester's return date -- if he looks and feels good, he could bypass a rehab assignment. Lester threw 42 pitches on the side Friday, and according to Wittenmyer, Lester was throwing at his "usual between-starts strength." The lefty posted a 3.26 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in his first six second-half starts before his injury-shortened outing on Aug. 17.
