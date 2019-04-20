Cubs' Jon Lester: Sim game goes well

Manager Joe Maddon was pleased with the results of Lester's (hamstring) simulated game Saturday and said "it's not impossible" for the lefty to return from the 10-day injured list during the upcoming week, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Lester experienced no complications while using his full arsenal in the 45-pitch outing, but the Cubs will wait and see how he feels Sunday before deciding his next step. Assuming his checkup with team doctors goes well, Lester would presumably throw a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday before checking back into the rotation as soon as Thursday against the Dodgers.