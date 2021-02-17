Stewart could work as both a starter and a reliever as the Cubs consider the idea of a more flexible six-man rotation, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Coming off the shortened 2020 season, the Cubs and other teams have to figure out how to manage starters' workloads over a longer schedule, and Chicago may deploy a six-man rotation as a result. Stewart, who opted out of the 2020 season, worked as a starter in limited time with Minnesota in 2018 and 2019. However, the Cubs may use him in more of a swing role between the bullpen and rotation.