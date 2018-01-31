Avila agreed to a deal with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

While the specific details regarding the length and value of Avila's deal have yet to be revealed, it appears the 31-year-old is headed to Arizona. Avila had a solid season in 2017, as he slashed .264/.387/.447 with 14 home runs over 112 games. Although the Diamondbacks already have Jeff Mathis and Chris Herrmann as options behind the dish, neither had as good of a season as Avila in terms of offensive production. Avila has played in more than 124 games just once in his career (141 games in 2011), so he'll likely share time with Herrmann or Mathis over the course of the upcoming season. However, a solid showing during spring training could cement his status as Arizona's primary option.