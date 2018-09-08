Avila went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks Friday in the Diamondbacks' 5-3 win over the Braves.

Avila has started in just seven of the Diamondbacks' last 19 games, with Jeff Mathis seemingly emerging as the preferred option behind the plate among the four backstops on the active roster. The 31-year-old Avila has been solid defensively, but that's about the only positive takeaway from his first season in the desert. Among all players with at least 200 plate appearances, Avila's .166 average and 39.2 percent strikeout rate rank him dead last in both categories.