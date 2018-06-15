Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 13 identify Domingo German, Dylan Covey as sleepers

More Fantasy Baseball: Week 13 sleeper hitters | Bullpen Report | Waiver Wire

Certainly no shortage of high-end two-start pitchers here in Week 13 (June 18-24). In fact, the number of must-start options goes more than a dozen deep.

But among them is a pitcher who's still available in more than half of CBS Sports leagues even though he's coming off back-to-back quality starts with nine strikeouts or more and has the second-highest swinging-strike rate in baseball.

I'm talking about Domingo German, whose upside has been overshadowed by his 5.23 ERA. I think you pick him up this week and hold on to him forever. I also like Dylan Covey as a sleeper, if only in points leagues. He has the best ground-ball rate in baseball, which gives him a high floor even if the WHIP and strikeouts don't measure up. It makes him a perfect pitcher to stream in a format that emphasizes volume over efficiency.

Officially, I consider the top 13 here to be must-starts in Fantasy. Kenta Maeda is a little risky fresh off the DL, but he has big strikeout potential and one especially favorable matchup. The next three -- Luke Weaver, Marco Gonzales and Caleb Smith -- are also advisable in points leagues, and if I was looking to maximize starts, I might go as far down as Mike Montgomery at 22.

*RP-eligible