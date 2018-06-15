Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 13 identify Domingo German, Dylan Covey as sleepers

One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according to Scott White, you're probably adding him for the long haul.

Certainly no shortage of high-end two-start pitchers here in Week 13 (June 18-24). In fact, the number of must-start options goes more than a dozen deep.

But among them is a pitcher who's still available in more than half of CBS Sports leagues even though he's coming off back-to-back quality starts with nine strikeouts or more and has the second-highest swinging-strike rate in baseball.

I'm talking about Domingo German, whose upside has been overshadowed by his 5.23 ERA. I think you pick him up this week and hold on to him forever. I also like Dylan Covey as a sleeper, if only in points leagues. He has the best ground-ball rate in baseball, which gives him a high floor even if the WHIP and strikeouts don't measure up. It makes him a perfect pitcher to stream in a format that emphasizes volume over efficiency. 

Officially, I consider the top 13 here to be must-starts in Fantasy. Kenta Maeda is a little risky fresh off the DL, but he has big strikeout potential and one especially favorable matchup. The next three -- Luke Weaver, Marco Gonzales and Caleb Smith -- are also advisable in points leagues, and if I was looking to maximize starts, I might go as far down as Mike Montgomery at 22.

Two-start pitchers for Week 13
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Chris Sale, BOS at MIN vs. SEA
2 Gerrit Cole, HOU vs. TB vs. KC
3 Trevor Bauer, CLE vs. CHW vs. DET
4 Jacob deGrom, NYM at COL vs. LAD
5 Zack Greinke, ARI at LAA at PIT
6 Mike Clevinger, CLE vs. CHW vs. DET
7 Jose Berrios, MIN vs. BOS vs. TEX
8 Miles Mikolas, STL at PHI at MIL
9 Cole Hamels, TEX at KC at MIN
10 Jameson Taillon, PIT vs. MIL vs. ARI
11 Nick Pivetta, PHI vs. STL at WAS
12 Domingo German, NYY* vs. SEA at TB
13 Kenta Maeda, LAA at CHC at NYM
14 Luke Weaver, STL at PHI at MIL
15 Marco Gonzales, SEA at NYY at BOS
16 Caleb Smith, MIA* at SF at COL
17 Sonny Gray, NYY at WAS at TB
18 Jaime Barria, LAA vs. ARI vs. TOR
19 Carlos Rodon, CHW at CLE vs. OAK
20 Dylan Covey, CHW at CLE vs. OAK
21 Jhoulys Chacin, MIL at PIT vs. STL
22 Mike Montgomery, CHC* vs. LAD at CIN
23 Tyler Anderson, COL vs. NYM vs. MIA
24 Dereck Rodriguez, SF vs. MIA vs. SD
25 Andrew Suarez, SF vs. MIA vs. SD
26 Eric Lauer, SD vs. OAK at SF
27 German Marquez, COL vs. NYM vs. MIA
28 Tyler Chatwood, CHC vs. LAD at CIN
29 Jason Vargas, NYM at COL vs. LAD
30 Ian Kennedy, KC vs. TEX at HOU
31 Paul Blackburn, OAK at SD at CHW
32 Trevor Williams, PIT vs. MIL vs. ARI
33 Sal Romano, CIN vs. DET vs. CHC
34 David Hess, BAL* at WAS at ATL
35 Jaime Garcia, TOR vs. ATL at LAA
36 Erick Fedde, WAS vs. NYY vs. PHI
37 Wilmer Font, TB* at HOU vs. NYY

*RP-eligible

