Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 13 identify Domingo German, Dylan Covey as sleepers
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according to Scott White, you're probably adding him for the long haul.
Certainly no shortage of high-end two-start pitchers here in Week 13 (June 18-24). In fact, the number of must-start options goes more than a dozen deep.
But among them is a pitcher who's still available in more than half of CBS Sports leagues even though he's coming off back-to-back quality starts with nine strikeouts or more and has the second-highest swinging-strike rate in baseball.
I'm talking about Domingo German, whose upside has been overshadowed by his 5.23 ERA. I think you pick him up this week and hold on to him forever. I also like Dylan Covey as a sleeper, if only in points leagues. He has the best ground-ball rate in baseball, which gives him a high floor even if the WHIP and strikeouts don't measure up. It makes him a perfect pitcher to stream in a format that emphasizes volume over efficiency.
Officially, I consider the top 13 here to be must-starts in Fantasy. Kenta Maeda is a little risky fresh off the DL, but he has big strikeout potential and one especially favorable matchup. The next three -- Luke Weaver, Marco Gonzales and Caleb Smith -- are also advisable in points leagues, and if I was looking to maximize starts, I might go as far down as Mike Montgomery at 22.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 13
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Chris Sale, BOS
|at MIN
|vs. SEA
|2
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|vs. TB
|vs. KC
|3
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|vs. CHW
|vs. DET
|4
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|at COL
|vs. LAD
|5
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|at LAA
|at PIT
|6
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|vs. CHW
|vs. DET
|7
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|vs. BOS
|vs. TEX
|8
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|at PHI
|at MIL
|9
|Cole Hamels, TEX
|at KC
|at MIN
|10
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|vs. MIL
|vs. ARI
|11
|Nick Pivetta, PHI
|vs. STL
|at WAS
|12
|Domingo German, NYY*
|vs. SEA
|at TB
|13
|Kenta Maeda, LAA
|at CHC
|at NYM
|14
|Luke Weaver, STL
|at PHI
|at MIL
|15
|Marco Gonzales, SEA
|at NYY
|at BOS
|16
|Caleb Smith, MIA*
|at SF
|at COL
|17
|Sonny Gray, NYY
|at WAS
|at TB
|18
|Jaime Barria, LAA
|vs. ARI
|vs. TOR
|19
|Carlos Rodon, CHW
|at CLE
|vs. OAK
|20
|Dylan Covey, CHW
|at CLE
|vs. OAK
|21
|Jhoulys Chacin, MIL
|at PIT
|vs. STL
|22
|Mike Montgomery, CHC*
|vs. LAD
|at CIN
|23
|Tyler Anderson, COL
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
|24
|Dereck Rodriguez, SF
|vs. MIA
|vs. SD
|25
|Andrew Suarez, SF
|vs. MIA
|vs. SD
|26
|Eric Lauer, SD
|vs. OAK
|at SF
|27
|German Marquez, COL
|vs. NYM
|vs. MIA
|28
|Tyler Chatwood, CHC
|vs. LAD
|at CIN
|29
|Jason Vargas, NYM
|at COL
|vs. LAD
|30
|Ian Kennedy, KC
|vs. TEX
|at HOU
|31
|Paul Blackburn, OAK
|at SD
|at CHW
|32
|Trevor Williams, PIT
|vs. MIL
|vs. ARI
|33
|Sal Romano, CIN
|vs. DET
|vs. CHC
|34
|David Hess, BAL*
|at WAS
|at ATL
|35
|Jaime Garcia, TOR
|vs. ATL
|at LAA
|36
|Erick Fedde, WAS
|vs. NYY
|vs. PHI
|37
|Wilmer Font, TB*
|at HOU
|vs. NYY
*RP-eligible
