Barreto was released by the Astros on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Barreto inked a minor-league deal with the Astros during the offseason and has been let go after posting a .162/.259/.274 slash line in 73 games at Triple-A Sugar Land. The 26-year-old has similarly struggled in the majors with a .549 OPS in 101 career games.
More News
-
Astros' Franklin Barreto: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Astros' Franklin Barreto: Making spring, Houston debuts•
-
Astros' Franklin Barreto: Joins Astros on MiLB deal•
-
Angels' Franklin Barreto: Becomes free agent•
-
Angels' Franklin Barreto: Outrighted off roster•
-
Angels' Franklin Barreto: Set for Tommy John surgery•