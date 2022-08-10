Barreto was released by the Astros on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Barreto inked a minor-league deal with the Astros during the offseason and has been let go after posting a .162/.259/.274 slash line in 73 games at Triple-A Sugar Land. The 26-year-old has similarly struggled in the majors with a .549 OPS in 101 career games.

