Barreto agreed to a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Barreto joined the Astros on a minors deal for 2022 and had a .162/.259/.274 slash line in 73 games at the Triple-A level before he was released in August. The 26-year-old will need a significant turnaround to have a chance of seeing the majors in 2023.