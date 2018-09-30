Giants' Buster Posey: Still plans to catch in 2019

Posey (hip) hasn't discussed transitioning to a new position, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Posey underwent season-ending hip surgery in late August, but despite the major injury, he still intends to primarily play catcher in 2019. This season was the first time since 2011 in which Posey didn't appear in at least 140 games, so he's been one of the most durable catchers in the league over that span. Things can change over the offseason depending on how he recovers from the operation, but at this point, it seems like Posey intends to fill the same role next season.

