The Giants have selected Whisenhunt with the 66th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Whisenhunt, a 6-foot-3 lefty from East Carolina, didn't pitch this college season following a positive drug test. He says the test was from over-the-counter supplements, but nonetheless, the only time scouts got to see him in 2022 was this summer in the Cape Cod League. He gave up 14 earned runs in 16 innings on the Cape, striking out 21 and walking six. The main takeaway is that his stuff is intact. He has one of the best changeups in the draft and his curveball flashed plus this summer. Whisenhunt's low-90s fastball (touches 95 mph) needs to be located well for him to have success with it, but it's possible he could add a tick of velocity in pro ball. Mid-rotation upside is here if things break right.