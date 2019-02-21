Giants' Nick Vincent: Joins Giants' camp
Vincent signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Thursday which includes an invitation to spring training, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Vincent put together another solid year for Seattle in 2018 -- posting a 3.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 56:15 K:BB across 56.1 innings of relief -- but the Mariners decided to outright him after the season rather than pay him in his final year of arbitration. The veteran reliever owns a career 3.17 ERA and 9.0 K/9 across parts of seven major-league seasons, so he seems like a good bet to win an Opening Day bullpen gig with the Giants.
