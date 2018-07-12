Indians' Andrew Miller: To face live hitters
Miller (knee) will throw a live bullpen session Saturday at Double-A Akron, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Miller is ready to take the next step in his rehab after tossing multiple throwing sessions on a mound. It's unclear as to when he could begin a minor-league assignment, but it's positive news that he's finally ready to face live batters.
