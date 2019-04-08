Leblanc (2-0) allowed two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk across six innings during a victory against the White Sox on Sunday.

The 34-year-old brought his ERA down to a respectable level with this outing, but he's 2-0 because of tremendous run support through two outings. Other than in the wins department, LeBlanc has struggled a bit early this year. He owns a 4.76 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 11.1 innings. His next start will likely come against the Astros.