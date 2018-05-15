Eaton (ankle) Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports to be back in six weeks, source reports.

Eaton has been out since April 11 with an ankle injury and underwent surgery in early May. He's eligible to come off the disabled list June 8, though a six-week timetable would have him come back in late June. He also revealed that he's battling a knee injury in addition to his dislocated ankle, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports. The slide that caused the ankle injury apparently also reinjured the ACL which had kept him out for almost the entirety of the 2017 season.