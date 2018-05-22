Nationals' Adam Eaton: Throwing Tuesday
Eaton (ankle) was able to throw Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The outfielder was able to crow hop, a good sign for someone with an injured ankle. He's still expected to be out at least another month.
More News
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Believes he'll be back in six weeks•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Shifts to 60-day disabled list•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Undergoes ankle surgery Thursday•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Seeking second opinion on ankle•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Sheds walking boot•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Sporting walking boot on ankle•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart