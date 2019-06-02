Sisco will likely join the Orioles for their upcoming series in Texas, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles sent Austin Wynns to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, which would seemingly open up a position on the catching depth chart for Sisco. He'll likely split time with current starter Pedro Severino, though Sisco could overtake him for more playing time if he hits well. Sisco has looked ready for the call early on this season, hitting .288/.381/.528 across 189 appearances at Norfolk.