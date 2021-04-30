site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Freddy Galvis: Not starting Friday
Galvis (groin) isn't starting Friday's game against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Galvis will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a sore left groin. Ramon Urias will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
