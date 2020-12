Stallings was traded from the Angels to the Orioles along with Jean Pinto in exchange for Jose Iglesias.

Stallings was selected by the Angels in the fifth round of the 2019 draft, but he has yet to throw a pitch in a pro game, as he sat out after signing and then spent this past summer at the Angels' alternate training site. He logged a 3.33 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 102.2 innings as a junior at Tennessee.