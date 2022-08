Peek is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Bowie and underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Peek missed nearly a month earlier this season with an undisclosed injury, and he'll now miss the rest of this year, and likely all of 2023, while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 24-year-old was pitching well for Bowie with a 3.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB across 45.1 innings.