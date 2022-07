The Padres have selected Mazur with the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound righty from Iowa, Mazur has four average or better pitches. His slider is his best pitch, and he can touch 99 mph with his fourseamer while also mixing in a sinker. Mazur's frame is pretty projectable by college standards, so he may be able to eventually touch triple digits with pro instruction.