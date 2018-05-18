Galvis went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

Galvis got off to a rough start in May (4-for-37 through first 11 games), but he has turned things around with seven hits (four for extra bases) over his last four contests. The ironman played in all 162 games last season, and he has continued that streak by starting all 45 of the Padres' games this season. The 28-year-old is slashing just .239/.305/.314 over that span, but he can contribute light power and speed with decent counting stats due to his extensive playing time.