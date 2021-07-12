The Padres have selected Merrill with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Merrill was one of the biggest risers up draft boards this spring and summer. The prep shortstop from Maryland had a growth spurt that unlocked another level in the power department. He bats left-handed and is 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, projecting as an infielder who could hit for average and power. Merrill has a chance to stick at shortstop, but it's probably more likely that he eventually ends up at second or third base. He won't contribute much with his legs, and it's his offensive potential that makes him an intriguing sleeper for first-year player drafts.