Kopps was promoted Tuesday from Double-A San Antonio to Triple-A El Paso, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Kopps earned the bump to Triple-A after working to a 2.63 ERA and 67:24 K:BB across 54.2 innings of relief this summer at the Double-A level. The 26-year-old right-hander was selected by the Padres in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas, where he won the Golden Spikes Award as a senior with a 0.90 ERA and 131:18 K:BB in 89.2 frames.