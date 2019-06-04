Padres' Logan Driscoll: Goes 73rd to Padres

The Padres have selected Driscoll with the No. 73 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Driscoll is a contact-first catcher who bats from the left side, and who some scouts feel may have been slept on in this draft. He cleared the .300 mark in each of his three years as a starter at George Mason, and has an above-average arm behind the plate, but there are some concerns about how well he'll fare with a wood bat.