Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Heads to bench Friday
Cabrera is not in the lineup Friday against the Marlins.
Cabrera had started all five games since arriving in Philadelphia but will take a seat Friday, with Scott Kingery starting at shortstop. The Phillies are likely to continue to rotate their hitters, leaving Cabrera in a slightly less than everyday role.
