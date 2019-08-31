Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Undergoes surgery

Arrieta underwent surgery Thursday to remove a bone spur from his elbow, Bob Brookover of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Arrieta tried to pitch through the bone spur, but the results were ugly, and the Phillies ultimately decided to send him for surgery. He finishes the year with a 4.64 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 24 starts for Philadelphia. Expect Arrieta to be a full go at the start of spring training.

