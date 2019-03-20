Pirates' Edgar Santana: Ups throwing distance
Santana (elbow) recently increased his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Both Santana and Chad Kuhl are at the same stage of their respective recoveries from Tommy John surgery and aren't expected to resume mound work until later in the season. Santana is slated to miss the entire 2019 campaign but should report to camp next spring with few restrictions, if any.
