Polanco is away from the team for the birth of his son back home in the Dominican Republic, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It's not clear exactly how much time Polanco is expected to miss, but he'll have to go through the intake process upon his return. He looked good at the plate this spring prior to his departure, going 5-for-11 with a pair of homers.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Mashing at plate•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Goes deep in debut•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Never actually suffered fracture•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Named starting right fielder•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Appears fully healthy•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Fractures wrist in winter ball•