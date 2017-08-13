Pirates' Gregory Polanco: DL decision won't come Sunday

The Pirates aren't expected to decide whether to put Polanco (hamstring) on the disabled list until Tuesday, general manager Neal Huntington said Sunday.

Speaking on his weekly radio show, Huntington said that there would be "no immediate DL" for Polanco. "We want to see where he is Monday before assessing," Huntington said. "Let's see how today (Sunday) goes, how he's feeling Tuesday." When Polanco went on the DL for the second time with a hamstring injury in July, the GM feared that he'd missed the rest of 2017 if it happened again. Fortunately, it doesn't appear that the 6-foot-5 outfielder suffered a season-ending injury Saturday.