Shim is on the 60-day injured list for the Florida Complex League Pirates due to a shoulder injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear what the exact shoulder issue is, but it's serious enough that he has been ruled out for at least two months. Shim dealt with an elbow injury in 2021 and a pectoral injury in 2023, so the durability red flags are starting to mount. When healthy, he has shown a dominant three-pitch mix with excellent size (6-foot-4, 215 pounds), but he has yet to pitch above rookie ball.