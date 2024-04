Heim went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 9-7 win over Detroit.

Heim extended a hit streak to six games with a second-inning homer to put the Rangers up, 4-0. The catcher has launched three home runs with 15 RBI (third on team) over 17 games. Heim's batting .348 (8-for-23) with runners in scoring position.