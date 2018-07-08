Rays manager Kevin Cash said he expects Smith (hamstring) to be available for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith exited Sunday's 9-0 win in the fifth inning after succumbing to cramps in both of his legs. The outfielder will receive treatment on his legs over the next 24 hours, which the Rays are hoping he'll be all he needs to recover from the issue. Smith is hitting .276 with 25 runs and 15 stolen bases over 82 games on the season.