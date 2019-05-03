Workman did not allow a hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox.

Workman was credited with his team-high seventh hold, shutting down the pale hose in the seventh inning when the carmine hose held a lead. He's allowed just two hits (both singles) over 14.2 innings, and opponents are hitting just .047 against him. His 12 walks are scary (7.4 BB/9), but if he's not giving up hits, then the free passes don't hurt.