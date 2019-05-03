Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Another hitless outing
Workman did not allow a hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox.
Workman was credited with his team-high seventh hold, shutting down the pale hose in the seventh inning when the carmine hose held a lead. He's allowed just two hits (both singles) over 14.2 innings, and opponents are hitting just .047 against him. His 12 walks are scary (7.4 BB/9), but if he's not giving up hits, then the free passes don't hurt.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Gives up first runs•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Earns first hold•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Works another scoreless inning•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Velo bounces back•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Velocity drops, no concern yet•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Reaches deal with Boston•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Duffy, closer developments
Is there any hope for Danny Duffy after Thursday's impressive outing? Maybe a little, says...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...