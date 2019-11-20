Rockies' Antonio Santos: Added to 40-man roster
Santos was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster Wednesday.
The 23-year-old progressed to Double-A Hartford in 2019, where he posted a 4.93 ERA with a 44:10 K:BB over 45.2 innings. His addition to the 40-man roster shields him from the Rule 5 draft. He's been relatively inconsistent throughout his time in the minors, and he'll need to become a more reliable asset before he contends for a major-league roster spot.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...