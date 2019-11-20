Play

Rockies' Antonio Santos: Added to 40-man roster

Santos was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster Wednesday.

The 23-year-old progressed to Double-A Hartford in 2019, where he posted a 4.93 ERA with a 44:10 K:BB over 45.2 innings. His addition to the 40-man roster shields him from the Rule 5 draft. He's been relatively inconsistent throughout his time in the minors, and he'll need to become a more reliable asset before he contends for a major-league roster spot.

Our Latest Stories