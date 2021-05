Boswell will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to an ankle injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Boswell apparently sustained his injury at the Rockies' alternate training site while rounding the bases, and he didn't appear in any games for Double-A Hartford in 2021. The 26-year-old was protected from the Rule 5 draft in November but was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Monday.