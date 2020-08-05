Manager Bud Black said Wednesday that Davis (shoulder) is still receiving treatment and hasn't resumed throwing, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Davis has been sidelined since Friday with a right shoulder strain, but Black's update signals that he may not return from the injured list when he's first eligible. The team could get a better idea of when the right-hander could return to game action once he begins throwing again. Jairo Diaz and Carlos Estevez should continue to handle ninth-inning duties for the Rockies while Davis remains out.