Rockies' Wade Davis: Strikes out two to lock down Padres
Davis struck out two in a perfect ninth for his fifth save Wednesday against San Diego.
Davis bounced back from his first blown save and two consecutive appearances in which he allowed a run with a pristine inning against the Padres. He fired seven strikes out of just eight pitches to close the inning with ease and is now 5-for-6 in save opportunities with his new club.
