Davis struck out two in a perfect ninth for his fifth save Wednesday against San Diego.

Davis bounced back from his first blown save and two consecutive appearances in which he allowed a run with a pristine inning against the Padres. He fired seven strikes out of just eight pitches to close the inning with ease and is now 5-for-6 in save opportunities with his new club.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories