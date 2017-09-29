Tigers' Shane Greene: Earns eighth save
Greene gave up one hit and one walk in a scoreless inning against the Royals on Thursday en route to his eighth save of the season.
The save chances have been few and far between over the past two months, but Greene has done well when given the chance, converting eight of nine opportunities. He still puts too many runners on via the free pass, but Greene has established himself as a viable late-inning arm this year. The 28-year-old looks primed to enter spring training with the ninth-inning role barring any big additions in the offseason.
