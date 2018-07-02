Tigers' Shane Greene: Lands on disabled list
Greene was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain Monday.
Greene has been a solid enough closer for the Tigers this season, saving 19 games with a 4.03 ERA. He had struggled recently, allowing three runs over his last three appearances and suffering a noticeable drop in velocity. Joe Jimenez figures to be next in line for saves in Detroit.
More News
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Takes another loss Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Gives up game-winning home run•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Earns 19th save•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Snags 18th save•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Registers save on second straight day•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Converts 16th save Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bryant falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...