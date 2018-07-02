Tigers' Shane Greene: Lands on disabled list

Greene was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain Monday.

Greene has been a solid enough closer for the Tigers this season, saving 19 games with a 4.03 ERA. He had struggled recently, allowing three runs over his last three appearances and suffering a noticeable drop in velocity. Joe Jimenez figures to be next in line for saves in Detroit.

More News
Our Latest Stories