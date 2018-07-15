Twins' Aaron Slegers: Placed on DL
The Twins officially placed Slegers on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
Slegers developed inflammation in his throwing shoulder following his start Tuesday against the Royals, so the Twins determined it was prudent to let the right-hander rest up through the All-Star break. He'll likely need to resume a throwing program at some point over the break before the Twins rule whether Slegers will be ready to take the hill when a fifth starter is next needed July 24 in Toronto. Fernando Romero was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to make a spot start in Slegers' stead Sunday against the Rays.
More News
-
Twins' Aaron Slegers: Out with shoulder inflammation•
-
Twins' Aaron Slegers: Lasts just 1.1 innings in loss•
-
Twins' Aaron Slegers: Earns first win Thursday•
-
Twins' Aaron Slegers: Called up ahead of start•
-
Twins' Aaron Slegers: Confirmed for Thursday's outing•
-
Twins' Aaron Slegers: In line for Thursday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...