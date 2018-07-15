The Twins officially placed Slegers on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Slegers developed inflammation in his throwing shoulder following his start Tuesday against the Royals, so the Twins determined it was prudent to let the right-hander rest up through the All-Star break. He'll likely need to resume a throwing program at some point over the break before the Twins rule whether Slegers will be ready to take the hill when a fifth starter is next needed July 24 in Toronto. Fernando Romero was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to make a spot start in Slegers' stead Sunday against the Rays.

