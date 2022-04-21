Medina was sent from the Padres to the Twins on Thursday as the player to be named later to complete the teams' early-April trade that sent Taylor Rogers and Brent Rooker to San Diego in exchange for Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan.

Medina is at least a somewhat interesting prospect, but he's nowhere close to the majors. He recorded a 5.88 ERA in 33.2 innings last season, none of which came in full-season ball. His 30.4 percent strikeout rate showed his potential, but he also walked 14.9 percent of opposing batters.