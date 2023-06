Lewis was promoted to High-A Cedar Rapids from Low-A Fort Myers. He had a 2.56 ERA with a 12.7 K/9 in 38.2 innings at Low-A.

Lewis is a fascinating prospect since he features a knuckleball, though it's not his primary pitch. He threw it about 20% of the time at Fort Myers with an 84 mph velocity, according to NBC2 (WBBH-TV) in Fort Myers. The 2022 9th-round draft pick was a bit old for his level at age 22, but he could advance rapidly if continues to dominate at High-A.