Twins' Ervin Santana: Shifts to 60-day DL

Santana (finger) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The Twins purchased the contract of Juan Graterol earlier in the day, so they booted Santana off the 40-man roster to make room. Santana had already been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a finger issue.

