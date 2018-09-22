Twins' Ervin Santana: Shifts to 60-day DL
Santana (finger) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
The Twins purchased the contract of Juan Graterol earlier in the day, so they booted Santana off the 40-man roster to make room. Santana had already been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a finger issue.
