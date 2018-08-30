Stewart didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Cleveland, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out two.

The rookie fired an inefficient 94 pitches (56 strikes) before getting the hook, and Stewart has yet to complete five innings in any of his first four big-league starts. He'll carry a 6.61 ERA into his next outing Monday in Houston.