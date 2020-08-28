The Pirates traded Dyson to the White Sox on Friday in exchange for international slot money, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

With the Pirates out of contention, they are looking to get anything they can for veteran pieces like Dyson. This move probably takes a bite out Dyson's playing time, as he should essentially replace Adam Engel as Chicago's fourth outfielder and top defensive and base running replacement. Over his last 10 games, Dyson is hitting .250 with zero extra-base hits and two steals in 24 at-bats.