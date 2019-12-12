Yankees' Brett Gardner: Returns to Yankees

Gardner agreed to a one-year, $12.5 million contract with the Yankees on Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gardner posted a career-best .828 OPS, 28 home runs and 74 RBI in 2019, and he will return to the team that he has been with his entire career in 2020. The 36-year-old could see a good amount of playing time, especially with Aaron Hicks' (elbow) status uncertain heading into next season.