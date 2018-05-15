Yankees' Brett Gardner: Situated on bench Tuesday

Gardner is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

With no designated hitter spot available in Washington's National League ballpark, Gardner will take a seat on the bench as the Yankees go with right-handed hitting Giancarlo Stanton against left-hander Gio Gonzalez. The veteran outfielder has picked it up recently after a slow start to the season, collecting eight hits to go with a 6:3 BB:K over his past five games.

